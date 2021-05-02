Goalpara East Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Goalpara East Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

37. Goalpara East (गोलपारा पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Goalpara district of Assam. It shares a border with . Goalpara East is part of 4. Dhubri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.67%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,22,895 eligible electors, of which 1,11,891 were male, 1,10,995 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goalpara East in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,89,329 eligible electors, of which 96,013 were male, 93,316 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,717 eligible electors, of which 82,515 were male, 79,202 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goalpara East in 2016 was 454. In 2011, there were 940.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam of INC won in this seat by defeating Gauranga Prasad Das of BJP by a margin of 2,581 votes which was 1.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Monowar Hussain of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Jyotish Das of AGP by a margin of 1,842 votes which was 1.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 26.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 37. Goalpara East Assembly segment of Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Goalpara East are: Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam (INC), Kofil Uddin Ahmed (NCP), Jyotish Das (AGP), Rinku Mazumdar (NPP), Sheikh Md Jiaul Hoque (TMC), Imdad Hussain (AJP), Chitralekha Das (SUCIC), Faruk Ahmed (AIMF), Mazibar Rahman (RPIA), Aminul Hoque (IND), Dharma Narayan Nath (IND), Mehbubar Rahman (IND), Ranjan Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.54%, while it was 83.91% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 37. Goalpara East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 183 polling stations.

EXTENT:

37. Goalpara East constituency comprises of the following areas of Goalpara district of Assam: Goalpara thana [excluding the villages specified in item (16) of the Appendix] in Goalpara sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Goalpara.

The total area covered by Goalpara East is 596 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goalpara East is: 26°05’04.9"N 90°38’55.3"E.

