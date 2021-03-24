Goalpara West Candidate List: Key Contests in Goalpara West Assembly Constituency of Assam

Goalpara West Assembly constituency in Goalpara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Goalpara West seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abdur Rashid Mandal of INC won from this seat beating Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF by a margin of 24,339 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Purandar Rabha of AGP by a margin of 10,938 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Goalpara West Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Goalpara West constituency are: Sheikh Shah Alam of AGP, Md. Abdur Rashid Mandal of CONG, Safiur Rahman of AJP