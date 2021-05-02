Goalpara West Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Goalpara West Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

38. Goalpara West (गोलपारा पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Goalpara district of Assam. It shares a border with . Goalpara West is part of 4. Dhubri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.67%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,74,841 eligible electors, of which 88,709 were male, 86,131 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goalpara West in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,49,218 eligible electors, of which 76,687 were male, 72,531 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,27,005 eligible electors, of which 65,089 were male, 61,916 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goalpara West in 2016 was 586. In 2011, there were 699.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Abdur Rashid Mandal of INC won in this seat by defeating Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF by a margin of 24,339 votes which was 17.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sheikh Shah Alam of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Purandar Rabha of AGP by a margin of 10,938 votes which was 9.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 34.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes in 38. Goalpara West Assembly segment of Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIUDF won the Dhubri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Goalpara West are: Abdur Rashid Mandal (INC), Abdul Baten Sikdar (NPP), Nizam Uddin (TMC), Sheikh Shah Alom (AGP), Abtabul Ambia Mollam (JDU), Safior Rahman (AJP), Puspadhar Nath (VPI), Mohibul Islam (SUCIC), Chan Ali Miah (IND), Jahangir Alom Mondal (IND), Jehirul Islam (IND), Delowar Hussain (IND), Nabajyoti Rabha (IND), Pabitra Kumar Nath (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 90.31%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 91.38%, while it was 87.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 38. Goalpara West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 178. In 2011 there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

38. Goalpara West constituency comprises of the following areas of Goalpara district of Assam: Lakhipur thana [excluding the villages specified in item (17) of the Appendix] and the villages in Goalpara thana specified in item (16) of the Appendix in Goalpara sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Goalpara.

The total area covered by Goalpara West is 532 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goalpara West is: 26°06’02.5"N 90°23’31.6"E.

