Goalpokhar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

30. Goalpokhar (गोलपोखर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Bihar (Kishanganj District). Goalpokhar is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,974 eligible electors, of which 1,16,401 were male, 1,07,566 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goalpokhar in 2021 is 924.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,786 eligible electors, of which 1,03,575 were male, 95,205 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,176 eligible electors, of which 87,856 were male, 82,324 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goalpokhar in 2016 was 35. In 2011, there were 28.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Md Gulam Rabbani of TMC won in this seat by defeating Afjal Hosen of INC by a margin of 7,748 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Md. Ghulam Rabbani of INC won in this seat defeating Safiur Rahaman of AIFB by a margin of 13,413 votes which was 10.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 30. Goalpokhar Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Goalpokhar are: Md Ghulam Rabbani (TMC), Md Ghulam Sarwar (BJP), Masood Md Naseem Ahsen (INC), Sunil Biswas (BSP), Nabin Chandra Singha (SUCOIC), Raghu Nath Singha (IND), Shambhu Lal Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.38%, while it was 73.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 30. Goalpokhar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 223. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

30. Goalpokhar constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Goalpokhar-I. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Goalpokhar is 343 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goalpokhar is: 26°03’28.4"N 88°04’47.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Goalpokhar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam