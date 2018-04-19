Goan Who Contested Against Manohar Parrikar Arrested for Posting False Info on CM’s Health

Crime Branch of the Goa Police arrested a man on Wednesday night for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment in the US.A senior crime branch official said Kenneth Silveira, a resident of Vasco city, was picked up after he posted some false information on his Facebook account. "He was arrested and is being investigated to know the exact reason why he posted such information," the official said.Silveria had contested unsuccessfully against Parrikar in the bypoll held for Panaji constituency last year.When asked about the sections under which Silveria was arrested, the official said investigation is underway.Parrikar, who complained of stomach pain on February 14 this year, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day. He was discharged on February 22 and presented Budget in the Goa Assembly on the same day upon return.Later, he was again admitted to Lilavati Hospital on March 5, from where he was taken to the US.A cabinet advisory committee, consisting of senior ministers, has been authorised to take decisions in his absence.