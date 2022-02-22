Goa's Chief Electoral Officer Seeks Report Over Violations in Ballot Paper Voting During Assembly Polls

Goa's Chief Electoral Officer has sought reports from the returning officers of both districts and director general of police (DGP) in connection with the alleged violations reported during ballot paper voting for the legislative Assembly elections held on February 14, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said North and South Goa district returning officers and the DGP were on Monday asked to submit a report within three days about the alleged violations reported during ballot paper voting for service voters.

The election for all the 40 Assembly constituencies of Goa was held on February 14 and the vote counting will take place on March 10. The Congress had filed a formal complaint alleging that BJP leaders were trying to influence service voters, who would be casting their vote through ballot paper.

The party had also named a police sub-inspector, who was allegedly asking voters to cast their votes in his presence on behalf of the ruling party, it was stated.

Apart from the complaints raised by political parties, the polling authority had also noticed certain violations in ballot paper voting, the official said.The coastal state had recorded 78.94 per cent voting on February 14.

