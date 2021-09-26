Goa’s Ex-CM, Tallest Congress Leader Luizinho Faleiro Likely to Join TMC on Monday

Former Goa chief minister and close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Luizinho Faleiro, is likely to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday at a mega press conference, sources told CNN-News18. Faleiro, who is arguably Goa’s tallest Congress leader, is currently the sitting MLA of Navelim constituency, a party bastion. He has been representing Navelim for many years now.

Speaking to CNN-News18 on Sunday, Faleiro said: “I was meditating for the last few days and was in tapasya. I have come to a decision finally.” He, however, didn’t specify about his decision.

Faleiro, who was the Congress in-charge of Tripura in 2019, may be a big help to the TMC, which is looking to expand its base in the northeastern state after registering an emphatic victory in the West Bengal assembly elections held in April-May. Sources also said he may be the chief ministerial face for the TMC in Tripura.

