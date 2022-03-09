Goa's New MLAs May Be Revealed by 11 am Tomorrow, Says Top EC Official

Goa may know its new legislators by as early as 11 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Electoral Office for Goa, Kunal said on Wednesday. He also urged the people of the state not to believe in rumours.

Speaking to reporters here, Kunal also said that counting of votes locked in the EVMs in the state would begin at around 8.30 a.m.

“The process will begin with the counting of service voters, then, absentee voter ballots will be counted, after which polling officials ballots will be counted. Then at 8.30 a.m. counting of EVMs will start," Kunal said.

“We have given training to all counting personnel and our observers have also come from the Election Commission of India for all constituencies. We are hopeful that our counting process will be over by 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that VVPAT mandatory counting will be taken up," Kunal said.

A total 301 candidates are in the fray in the single-phase assembly elections. Nearly 79 per cent voters cast votes in the February 14 polls in Goa.

The top poll officer also said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centres.

“The inner cordon of the counting centres and strong rooms are manned by the central forces. The middle cordon will be guarded by the state armed forces and the outer cordon is guarded by the district police," Kunal said.

