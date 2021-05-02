Gobichettipalayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gobichettipalayam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

106. Gobichettipalayam (गोबिचेट्टीपलायम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Erode district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Gobichettipalayam is part of 18. Tiruppur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.96%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,336 eligible electors, of which 1,23,273 were male, 1,33,057 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gobichettipalayam in 2021 is 1079.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,690 eligible electors, of which 1,18,631 were male, 1,24,053 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,018 eligible electors, of which 1,05,092 were male, 1,03,927 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gobichettipalayam in 2016 was 43. In 2011, there were 41.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sengottaiyan K.A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Saravanan S.V of INC by a margin of 11,223 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sengottaiyan K.A of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sivaraj.N.S of KNMK by a margin of 41,912 votes which was 24.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.47% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 106. Gobichettipalayam Assembly segment of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Tiruppur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gobichettipalayam are: Sengottaiyan K A (AIADMK), Palanisamy P (BSP), Manimaran G V (DMK), Sakthivel G (IDMMK), Seethalakshmi M K (NTK), Thulasimani N K (AMMK), Prakash N K (MNM), Kumar D (IND), Sankarkumar K A (IND), Selvakkumar S (IND), Dhanabal K (IND), Devaraj N (IND), Palanisamyraaj M (IND), Boopathiraja A N (IND), Muthumani P (IND), Mohanraj K (IND), Rakkimuthu Ranganadar R (IND), Junayath M (IND), Sridevi R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.36%, while it was 83.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 106. Gobichettipalayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 292. In 2011 there were 260 polling stations.

EXTENT:

106. Gobichettipalayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Erode district of Tamil Nadu: Sathyamangalam Taluk (Part) Karapadi, Kavilipalayam, Varapalayam and Sellapampalayam villages. Gobichettipalyam Taluk (Part) Pullappanaickenpalayam, Arrakkankottaigramam, Kongarpalayam, Kavandampalayam, Akkaraikodiveri, Singiripalayam, Alukuli, Kalingiam, Kottupullampalayam, Karattupalayam, Odayagoundanpalayam, Kadathur, Sundakkampalayam, Gudakkarai, Andipalayam, Kurumandur, Ayalur, Vellankovil, Siruvalur, Talguni, Koshanam, Irugalur, Anjanur, Lagampalayam, Vemandampalayam, Polavapalayam, Mottanam, Emmampoondi, Olalakovil, Kadasellipalayam, Sinnaripalayam, Santhipalayam, Avalampalayam, Pariyur, Vellalapalayam, Nanjaigopi, Kullampalayam, Nathipalayam, Modachur, Nagadevampalayam and Nichampalayam villages. Periyakodiveri (TP), Lakkampatti (TP), Kasipalayam (G) (TP), Gobichettipalayam (M), Elathur (TP), Kolappalur (TP) and Nambiyur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Erode.

The total area covered by Gobichettipalayam is 540 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gobichettipalayam is: 11°23’53.5"N 77°21’08.6"E.

