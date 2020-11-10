Gobindpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gobindpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Gobindpur (Govindpur) (Gobindpur), is an Assembly / Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar (Bihar). It shares inter-state border with Nawada. Gobindpur is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.76%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,13,238 eligible electors, of which 1,62,521 were male, 1,50,279 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 elections, there were a total of 2,90,669 eligible electors, of which 1,53,733 were male, 1,36,923 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,223 eligible electors, of which 1,23,265 were male, 1,05,958 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gobindpur in 2015 was 131. In 2010, there were 82.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Purnima Yadav of INC won in this seat by defeating Fula Devi of BJP by a margin of 4,399 votes which was 3.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.58% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Kaushal Yadav of JDU won in this seat defeating Prof. KB Prasad of LJP by a margin of 20,887 votes which was 20.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.55% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 238. Gobindpur Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gobindpur are: Aruna Devi (BJP), Rajendra Prasad (RLSP), Satish Kumar (INC), Krishna Deo Chaudhari (BMP), Balmiki Prasad (PPID), Ranjeet Yadav (JGJP), Sanjay Kumar Yadav (JAPL), Sumit Raj (RJJP), Arti Sinha (IND), Pramod Kumar (IND)

Voter Turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.37%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 48.4%, while it was 43.66% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 238. Gobindpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 288. In 2010 there were 251 polling stations.

Extent:

238. Gobindpur constituency comprises the following areas of Nawada district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kowakol, Roh and Gobindpur. It shares an inter-state border with Nawada.

Gobindpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkand adjoining seats: Jharkand.

The total area covered by Gobindpur is 597.59 square kilometres.

Map location:

