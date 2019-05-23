English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Godda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Godda (गोड्डा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Godda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.99%. The estimated literacy level of Godda is 61.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nishikant Dubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,682 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.26% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nishikant Dubey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,407 votes which was 0.80% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 23.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Godda was: Nishikant Dubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,40,396 men, 7,50,375 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Godda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Godda is: 24.8286 87.211
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोड्डा, झारखंड (Hindi); গোড্ডা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); गोड्डा, झारखंड (Marathi); ગોડ્ડા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); கோடா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గోడ్డా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಗೊಡ್ಡ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗോഡ്ഡ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Godda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RSMP(S)
--
--
Noor Hassan
PSPU
--
--
Asha Makede
BMP
--
--
Bajrangi Mahtha
AAM
--
--
Murari Kapri
IND
--
--
Jitendra Kumar Barnwal
IND
--
--
Anup Kumar Sinha
JVM (P)
--
--
Pradeep Yadav
BJP
--
--
Nishikant Dubey
IND
--
--
Mahesh Kumar Suman
IND
--
--
Madhusudan Ray
IND
--
--
K. Rangaiah
IND
--
--
Birendra Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Zaffar Obaid
