Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Goddess Lakshmi on Notes May Improve Condition of Rupee, Says Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy was speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Goddess Lakshmi on Notes May Improve Condition of Rupee, Says Subramanian Swamy
File photo of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Khandwa (MP): BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said he was in favour of inscribing the image of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes which could "improve the condition of the Indian currency".

Swamy was speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

Responding to a question about the picture of Lord Ganesha printed on the Indonesian currency, Swamy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi (on currency notes) may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this."

Swamy said there was nothing objectionable in the Citizenship [Amendment] Act.

"The Congress and Mahatma Gandhi had requested this (CAA). Manmohan Singh had also requested in Parliament in 2003. We did it. Now they are not accepting it saying that we did injustice to Pakistan's Muslims. What injustice was done? Pakistan's Muslims don't want to come, we can't force them," Swamy said.

Earlier, while delivering the lectures, Swamy said DNA of Muslims and Hindus is same like that of Brahmins and Dalits.

Swamy claimed the BJP would soon introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he said had been repeatedly directed by the supreme court in the past 70 years and by Article 44 of the Constitution.

Expressing concerns over the rising population, Swamy said India would leave China behind by 2025 as the most populous nation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram