Goghat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

201. Goghat (गऊघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Goghat is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,303 eligible electors, of which 1,25,540 were male, 1,20,763 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goghat in 2021 is 962.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,139 eligible electors, of which 1,15,812 were male, 1,08,327 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,451 eligible electors, of which 1,00,695 were male, 92,757 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goghat in 2016 was 304. In 2011, there were 199.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manas Majumdar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Biswanath Karak of AIFB by a margin of 30,886 votes which was 15.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karak Biswanath of AIFB won in this seat defeating Debasish Medda of INC by a margin of 4,265 votes which was 2.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 49.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 201. Goghat Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Goghat are: Biswanath Karak (BJP), Manas Majumdar (TMC), Shiba Prasad Malick (AIFB), Samir Roy (BSP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.67%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.57%, while it was 91.22% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 353 polling stations in 201. Goghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 278. In 2011 there were 250 polling stations.

EXTENT:

201. Goghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Goghat-I and 2. CDB Goghat-II. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Goghat is 364 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goghat is: 22°53’05.6"N 87°40’44.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Goghat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam