Goh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Goh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Goh (गोह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Goh is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,00,205 eligible electors, of which 1,57,353 were male, 1,42,098 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goh in 2020 is =CP221/CM221*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,101 eligible electors, of which 1,50,709 were male, 1,32,380 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,189 eligible electors, of which 1,21,924 were male, 1,06,265 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goh in 2015 was 641. In 2010, there were 456.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Doctor Ranvijay Kumar of JDU by a margin of 7,672 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.05% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Ranvijay Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 694 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.46% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 219. Goh Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 21 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Goh are: Ajay Kumar (RLSP), Rishi Kumar (RJD), Prakash Chandra (LJP), Sunil Kumar (JDU), Rabindra Nath Sharma (VSP), Rana Pratap Singh (BSLP), Ramrup Rajvanshi (AHFBK), Sujeet Kumar (JAPL), Som Prakash (SPL), Pramod Singh Chandravanshi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.73%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.13%, while it was 52.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 219. Goh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 291. In 2010 there were 256 polling stations.

Extent:

219. Goh constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Haspura and Goh; Gram Panchayats Pauthu, Itar, Latta and Sihuli of Rafiganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Goh seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Goh is 505.7 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Goh is: 24°59'07.4"N 84°36'46.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Goh results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.