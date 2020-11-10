Gohad Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Gohad Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Gohad is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Gohad was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Gohad seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Gohad constituency: Hariom Nagar (Ambedkarite Party of India), Ranvir Jatav (Bharatiya Janata Party), Vijaya Singh (Bahujan Mukti Party), Yashwant Patwari (Bahujan Samaj Party), Mevaram Jatav (Indian National Congress), Dinesh Munna Khatik (Independent), Pryag Singh (Independent), Braj Kishor (Independent), Bhagvan Das Khatik (Independent), Matadeen Jatav (Independent), Lal Singh (Independent), Veerendra (Independent), Sultan Jatav (Independent), Sunil Kumar Saral (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Baijnath Mahor (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.