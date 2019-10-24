Gohana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गोहाना): Jagbir Singh Malik of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Gohana (गोहाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,72,140 eligible electors, of which 93,407 were male, 78,723 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,396 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gohana Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LKSK(P) 4839 53.22% Raj Kumar Saini LEADING INC 2130 23.43% Jagbir Singh Malik BJP 1392 15.31% Tirath Rana JJP 386 4.25% Kuldeep Malik IND 141 1.55% Bhupender Vakil BSP 55 0.60% Dharambir INLD 40 0.44% Om Parkash IND 23 0.25% Rajkawar JMBP 22 0.24% Rajkumar SUCI(C) 20 0.22% Comrade Ishwar Singh NOTA 19 0.21% Nota IND 14 0.15% Rachna IND 11 0.12% Pardeep Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,54,882 eligible electors, of which 84,514 were male, 70,368 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,396 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,28,991.

Gohana has an elector sex ratio of 842.8.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jagbir Singh Malik of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3228 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagbir Singh Malik of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 13016 votes which was 15.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 32. Gohana Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.63%, while it was 64.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 205 polling stations in 32. Gohana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 174.

Extent: 32. Gohana constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: KC Gohana-I and Gohana (Municipal Committee) of Gohana Tehsil; PCs Sonipat Patti Jatan, Guhna, Dubheta, Mahra, Doduwa, Chitana, Jaji, Jaun, Mohana and Pinana of Sonipat-I KC, PCs Bhatgaon Maliyan, Bhatgaon Dungran, Mehlana and Bagru of Sonipat-II KC of Sonipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gohana is: 29.0811 76.8442.

