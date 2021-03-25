Gohpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Gohpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Gohpur Assembly constituency in Gohpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Gohpur seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Utpal Borah of BJP won from this seat beating Monika Bora of INC by a margin of 28,935 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Smti Monika Bora of INC won from this this constituency defeating Sree Utpal Borah of IND by a margin of 36,224 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Gohpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gohpur constituency are: Utpal Borah of BJP, Ripun Bora of CONG, Dr. Gopal Phukan of AJP