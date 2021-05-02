Gohpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

78. Gohpur (गोहपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Biswanath district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Papum Pare District). Gohpur is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,04,227 eligible electors, of which 1,03,433 were male, 1,00,787 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gohpur in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,71,284 eligible electors, of which 89,225 were male, 82,059 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,187 eligible electors, of which 82,801 were male, 77,386 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gohpur in 2016 was 88. In 2011, there were 184.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Utpal Borah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Monika Bora of INC by a margin of 28,935 votes which was 19.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.26% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Smti Monika Bora of INC won in this seat defeating Sree Utpal Borah of IND by a margin of 36,224 votes which was 27.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 78. Gohpur Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Gohpur are: Ripun Bora (INC), Sri Utpal Borah (BJP), Dr Gopal Phukan (AJP), Sri Sabir Narzary (VPI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.61%, while it was 80.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 78. Gohpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 224. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

78. Gohpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Biswanath district of Assam: Gohpur thana and Halem and Brohmajan (Part) mouzas in Behali thana in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Biswanath.

The total area covered by Gohpur is 691 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gohpur is: 26°51’00.7"N 93°33’10.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gohpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam