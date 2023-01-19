Going The Extra Mile: Why PM Modi Praised Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay for His Praja Sangrama Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his Praja Sangrama Yatra at the party’s recent national executive committee meeting. The PM asked leaders from other states to take inspiration from Sanjay’s journey. He also asked them to join in future phases of the yatra.

Sanjay is known for his aggressive style and unapologetic delivery of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindutva agenda. He completed the yatra in five phases last year. He interacted with people throughout the heartland of Telangana and covered six Lok Sabha constituencies, 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, and 18 districts within a span of 116 days. Sanjay started the yatra in August 2021, claiming it was to strengthen the fight against corruption and misgovernance of the TRS (now BRS) government.

Throughout the yatra, Sanjay kept up a spirited attack on the “dynastic politics" of Telangana.

He alleged that leaders from chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao’s party have brought the development of Telangana to a standstill.

Sanjay started the first phase of the Praja Sangram Yatra from Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad. The second phase was started from Alampur Jogulamba Ammavari Temple in Gadwal. The third leg began from the temple town of Yadagirigutta.

While the fourth phase started from Ramleela grounds at Quthbullapur, the fifth leg kicked off from Bhainsa.

The yatra ran into trouble last August when Telangana police issued a notice to the BJP, saying that the political march was being conducted without permission. They also pointed out that Sanjay was making provocative statements. The matter was taken to the High Court and permission was given with the condition that all efforts would be made to maintain peace. A clash had broken out between TRS workers and BJP workers at this time. Sanjay alleged that the opposition was trying to block his yatra.

The PM praised Sanjay for conducting the yatra in the face of all odds. Sanjay who comes from an RSS background was joined by several BJP leaders like JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis during his yatra. Talking about his colleague, BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar had told News 18: “With his organisational prowess and passion for Hindu causes, Sanjay has been able to influence the masses. His padyatra has brought him close to people all over the state."

