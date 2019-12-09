Gokak Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Gokak Assembly Seat

9. Gokak (General) (ಗೋಕಾಕ್​) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes (19.4%) securing 54.86% of the total votes polled.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,760 votes (6.23%) registering 36.1% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari (Janata Dal (Secular)), Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lakhan Laxmanarao Jarakiholi (Indian National Congress), Venkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakadhond DG) (Hindustan Janta Party), Santosh Nandur (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Ashok Pandappa Hanaji (Independent), Guruputra Kempanna Kullur (Independent), Bhagoji Prakash Mahadev (Independent), Ramappa Mallappa Kurabet (Independent), Satish Ashok Pujari (Independent), Sanjay Irappa Kurbett (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Gokak Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name JDS Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari BJP Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao INC Lakhan Laxmanarao Jarakiholi HJP Venkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakadhond DG) UPP Santosh Nandur IND Ashok Pandappa Hanaji IND Guruputra Kempanna Kullur IND Bhagoji Prakash Mahadev IND Ramappa Mallappa Kurabet IND Satish Ashok Pujari IND Sanjay Irappa Kurbett

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

