1-min read

Gokak Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao Wins

Live election result of 9 Gokak constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gokak MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Gokak Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao Wins
Live election result of 9 Gokak constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gokak MLA.
Gokak (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,38,221 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,816 are male, 1,20,085 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.67 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status INC Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9024951.87%Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao
BJP7596943.67%Ashok Ningayyaswami Pujari
NOTA21211.22%Nota
JD(S)15530.89%Kareppa Lakkappa Talawar
AIMEP14770.85%Paravin Jabbar Tambule
IND9230.53%Shrinath Balappa Kaulagi
IND6560.38%Suresh Baburao Patil
IND3600.21%Riyazahmed Abdulkhadar Patad
IND3570.21%Hidakal Imamasab Husenasab
IND3150.18%Babu Mittusab Phaniband

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes (19.4%) securing 54.86% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.76%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,760 votes (6.23%) registering 36.1% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Gokak live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

