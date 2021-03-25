politics

Golaghat Candidate List: Key Contests in Golaghat Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Golaghat Candidate List: Key Contests in Golaghat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Golaghat constituency are: Ajanta Neog of BJP, Bitupan Saikia of CONG, Reena Saikia of AJP

Golaghat Assembly constituency in Golaghat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Golaghat seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ajanta Neog of INC won from this seat beating Bitupan Saikia of BJP by a margin of 5,213 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ajanta Neog of INC won from this this constituency defeating Amiyo Kumar Borah of AGP by a margin of 46,171 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Golaghat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 16:00 IST