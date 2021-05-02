Golaghat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

95. Golaghat (गोलाघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Golaghat district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Wokha District). Golaghat is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,196 eligible electors, of which 1,02,516 were male, 1,02,679 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Golaghat in 2021 is 1002.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,488 eligible electors, of which 89,765 were male, 85,723 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,492 eligible electors, of which 82,861 were male, 79,631 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Golaghat in 2016 was 359. In 2011, there were 221.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ajanta Neog of INC won in this seat by defeating Bitupan Saikia of BJP by a margin of 5,213 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ajanta Neog of INC won in this seat defeating Amiyo Kumar Borah of AGP by a margin of 46,171 votes which was 37.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.88% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 95. Golaghat Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Golaghat are: Ajanta Neog (BJP), Bitupan Saikia (INC), Rina Saikia (AJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.94%, while it was 75.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 95. Golaghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 221. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

95. Golaghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Golaghat district of Assam: Ghiladhari, Kacharihata Athgaon and Mowkhow, mouzas (including Golaghat town) in Golaghat thana in Golaghat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Golaghat.

The total area covered by Golaghat is 417 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Golaghat is: 26°21’47.2"N 94°01’57.4"E.

