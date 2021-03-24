Golakganj Candidate List: Key Contests in Golakganj Assembly Constituency of Assam

Golakganj Assembly constituency in Dhubri district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Golakganj seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ashwini Ray Sarkar of BJP won from this seat beating Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar of INC by a margin of 6,391 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abu Taher Bepari of INC won from this this constituency defeating Aswini Roy Sarkar of BJP by a margin of 4,008 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Golakganj Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Golakganj constituency are: Ashwini Roy Sarkar of BJP, Abdus Sobahun Ali Sarkar of CONG, Atiqur Rahman of AJP