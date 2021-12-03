Gold to be Mined in UP for the First Time After State Cabinet Nod, Govt to Issue Global Tender

The Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh has approved the mining of precious minerals such as gold, iron and rock phosphate present in Sonbhadra and Lalitpur districts. The state government will also issue a global tender to extract these minerals.

On Thursday, in a cabinet meeting, the state government approved the proposal for mining gold, rock phosphate and iron from mineral-rich Sonbhadra and Lalitpur.

In the meeting, SBI Capital Markets Ltd was approved as the transaction adviser for the e-auction along with approval of central institution, MSTC Ltd, as the co-transaction adviser.

A senior official of geology and mining department said for the first time in the country, andalusite will be mined in UP. It is a heat-resistant mineral, which is used to make spark plugs, porcelain etc. The official said gold will also be mined for the first time in the state. To date, gold mining was done only in Karnataka. Also, rock phosphate will be mined in Lalitpur.

The UP government also approved the proposal to install 12 to 16 CCTV cameras in every police station of the state. For this, the state government has approved a budget of Rs 300 crore. Apart from this, among other proposals approved by the cabinet is giving free land to the anti-terrorism squad of the state police and commando training centre at Deoband in Saharanpur. Another proposal to name the sports university in Meerut after hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand was approved. The state government also approved the Uttar Pradesh State Sports University Amendment Bill, 2021.

