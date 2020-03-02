Goli Maaro Slogans Won't be Tolerated in Bengal, Says Mamata, Calls Delhi Riot 'Genocide'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the Delhi riots a “genocide” and lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to implement “Gujarat model of riots” across the country, including in West Bengal.

At the launch of the TMC’s mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata), Banerjee reminded that controversial slogans like “shoot the traitors” are not welcome in West Bengal. “I want to tell the BJP that this is not Delhi. We will not tolerate slogans like "goli maaro..." in Kolkata,” she said.

On Sunday morning, a group of BJP supporters marched chanting “desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro s**lon ko” near Shahid Minar in the heart of Kolkata, during Amit Shah’s rally. The Kolkata police swung into action and arrested three people over the objectionable slogans on Monday.

“I condemn those who raised "goli maro..." slogan in Kolkata. Stringent action will be taken against those who chant murderous slogans in West Bengal,” the TMC supremo said.

The TMC will take out anti-Delhi violence rallies every day at each block of Bengal for an hour in the morning next week onwards after the board exams are over, Banerjee said, adding that the theme of the rallies would be “BJP Chhi Chhi” (BJP Shame Shame).

“The violence in Delhi was a genocide. I am calling this a planned genocide because it is state-sponsored. The police stood and watched while the violence happened. I am also sorry for the police constable and the Intelligence officer who died. But this violence was the implantation of the Gujarat model and must be stopped before it spreads to other parts of the country. I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people. We will create a fund for the victims where all of us will contribute with whatever is our means and will stand beside them with all our strength,” she said.

Banerjee reiterated that the TMC will show how to throw the BJP out in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Refugees who came to this country are already citizens. Why this citizenship facade? This citizenship stir is killing people. Bengal has never rejected any people from any part of the country. They have been embraced with open arms. However, Bengalis are facing persecution in many other states. Some are coming back in coffins as dead bodies like in Kashmir. Is the BJP trying to catch fish in muddy waters,” she asked.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Banerjee said, “Those who cannot manage a municipal area like that of Delhi, want to rule the whole of India. They say they will have son of the soil to lead the state. Are we not sons of the soil?”

“Delhi violence was later given the structure of communal riot, but it was a genocide. They had all police and intelligence in their hands, why did they allow this to happen? Instead of asking for forgiveness, the BJP comes and says they will come and occupy Bengal,” Banerjee added.

“Our work will continue till we oust the autocratic party out of this country. But we will not adhere to hate politics like the BJP, we will not take law in our own hands. We have to be more and more humble and reach out to the people. Our workers must kill our pride and arrogance and reach out to people. We must not learn and adopt the arrogance that is the hallmark of our opposition,” Banerjee said.

The TMC launched a 75-day door to door people's connect programme called "Banglar Gorbo Mamata" on Monday.

