Gomia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Gumia): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

34. Gomia (Gumia) (गोमिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Bokaro (बोकारो) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Gomia is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 60.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,74,948 eligible electors, of which 1,44,924 were male, 1,30,024 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Gomia, there are 5646 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3236 are male, 2410 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2274 voters in the 80+ age category and 4648 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,54,191 eligible electors, of which 1,34,539 were male, 1,19,651 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,12,454.

Gomia has an elector sex ratio of 897.19.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Yogendra Prasad of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37514 votes which was 21.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 55.25% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 8,303 votes which was 6.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 23.39% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 34. Gomia Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.18%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.64%, while it was 63.47% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 34. Gomia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 303.

Extent: 34. Gomia constituency comprises of the following areas of Bokaro district of Jharkhand: Gomia police station and Petarbar police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Champi, Rohar, Chando, Pichhri, Angwali and Chalkari) in Bermo sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gomia is: 23.7289 85.7844.

