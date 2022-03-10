Gonda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gonda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohd. Zaki (BSP), Prateek Bhushan Singh (BJP), Rama Kashyap (INC), Suraj Singh (IND), Ajay Kumar Prabhakar (AAP), Kalpram (LJPRV), Jamal Ahmad (RPS), Santosh Kumar (NTP), Kanhaiya Lal (IND), Razia Bano (IND), Ram Bhawan (IND), Sundari Pandey (IND), Suraj Singh (SP), Surya Mani (IND), Sanjay Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.25%, which is 0.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Prateek Bhushan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gonda results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.296 Gonda (गोंडा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Gonda is part of Gonda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.71%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,48,155 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,640 were male and 1,61,490 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gonda in 2019 was: 865 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,210 eligible electors, of which 1,84,330 were male,1,57,964 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,97,561 eligible electors, of which 1,62,147 were male, 1,35,399 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gonda in 2017 was 141. In 2012, there were 87 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prateek Bhushan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mo Jaleel Khan of BSP by a margin of 11,678 which was 6.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 30.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vinod Kumar Urf Pandit Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahesh Narayan Tiwari of BJP by a margin of 14,855 votes which was 8.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 296 Gonda Assembly segment of the 59. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.58%, while it was 56.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gonda went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.296 Gonda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 348. In 2012, there were 284 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.296 Gonda comprises of the following areas of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Gonda, 6 Salpur and Gonda Municipal Board of 1 Gonda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gonda constituency, which are: Mehnaun, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gonda is approximately 349 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gonda is: 27°08’51.4"N 82°00’10.4"E.

