English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Gondiya Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गोंदिया, Gondia): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gondiya (गोंदिया, Gondia) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Vinod Agrawal
LEADING

Detailed Results
65. Gondiya ( ( Gondia) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gondiya district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,21,747 eligible electors, of which 1,57,818 were male, 1,63,929 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 448 service voters had also registered to vote.

Gondiya Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Kamlesh Ratiram Bawankule
IND
--
--
Kamlesh Murlidhar Ukey
IND
--
--
Jitesh Radhelal Rane
IND
--
--
Laxman Pandhrang Meshram
AAP
--
--
Poroshttam Omprakash Modi
IND
--
--
Vishnu Babulal Nagrikar
IND
--
--
Vinod Agrawal
IND
--
--
Pralhad Pendhar Mahant
IND
--
--
Javed Salam Pathan
VBA
--
--
Janardhan Mohanji Bankar
IND
--
--
Arunkumar Premlal Chouhan
INC
--
--
Amar Prabhakar Varade
BJP
--
--
Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal
BLRP
--
--
Atul Alias Kalkeejagatpatee Halmare
IND
--
--
Bhuvneshvar Singh Budhram Singh Bhardvaj
IND
--
--
Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman
BSP
--
--
Dhurwas Bhaiyalal Bhoyar
PWPI
--
--
Chaniram Laxman Meshram
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,399 eligible electors, of which 1,46,482 were male, 1,47,914 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 448 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,50,839.

Gondiya has an elector sex ratio of 1038.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10758 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9971 votes which was 6.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.5% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 65. Gondiya Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.53%, while it was 65.09 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 65. Gondiya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 65. Gondiya constituency comprises of the following areas of Gondiya district of Maharashtra: Gondiya Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle- Kamtha, Ravanwadi, Dasgaon BK, Gondiya and Gondiya (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gondiya is: 21.5161 80.2159.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gondiya results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
