Good Governance Day: BJP Ready with Mega Farmer Outreach Plan for Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

Like each year since 2014 when Narendra Modi came into power, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 is celebrated as Sushasan Divas or Good Governance Day. This year too is no different. Since farmers are protesting on the streets of the national capital region demanding the repeal of the three new agri reform laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to make this the central theme of this year's Good Governance Day.

Prime Minister Modi will be leading the celebrations by delivering a virtual address at noon on Friday, with BJP workers from across the country listening in.

He will then release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) via videoconferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over 9 crore farmer families.

He will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to eligible farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The central BJP office is aware of 19,000-plus programmes being organised nationwide to celebrate how the Modi government in all these years has done multiple things for the benefit of the farming community. At least 3,000 programmes, big and small, are being held in Uttar Pradesh itself.

Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, corporators, mayors, etc, have been instructed to hit the ground and connect with the masses. Before the address by the Prime Minister at noon, party leaders have to organise smaller sabhas (meetings) and outline what the three laws are about and how they are beneficial for the farmers. Several of the sabhas are being organised at mandis to drive home the point.

While agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is expected to join from Delhi, home minister Amit Shah too will be present at a programme in Delhi's Mehrauli area. Rail minister Piyush Goyal, who is also negotiating with the farmer unions, will join the PM's programme from Hapur. Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will be in Silchar in Assam while Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat will join from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Textiles minister Smriti Irani will be attending the programme from her constituency Amethi. BJP national president JP Nadda, who is currently recovering from Covid-19 is likely to join virtually from Delhi.