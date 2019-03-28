'Good News Soon': Shatrughan Sinha Heads to Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

Shatrughan Sinha, who is currently associated with the BJP, met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. He is all set to join the party on April 6. Sinha, a vocal critic of PM Modi, was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP from his Patna Sahib constituency.Making the announcement, AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said, “BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha ji met Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and in national interest has decided to join the Congress. He will formally join Congress on April 6.”According to several media reports, Sinha was earlier scheduled to join the Congress on Thursday, but it was delayed due to a stand-off between 'Mahagathbandhan' allies, Congress and the RJD, on seat-sharing.Talking to reporters after meeting the Congress president, Sinha said, “I will join the Congress and will give you good news in the month of Navratri."Sinha, however, rubbished reports of problems in the grand alliance in Bihar over the Patna Sahib seat and indicated that he would contest from Patna Sahib itself.Talking to reporters after meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said, "Situation could be different but the location would be the same and the location is Patna and Patna Sahib. I will contest from Patna Sahib, situation could be different."When asked about the BJP having fielded Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from his constituency, he said, "He is my great friend. I wish him good luck. I had already announced that I will contest from this seat and will contest from here only."On being asked whether everything was okay with other alliance partners in the state, he said, "I am there to bridge the gap among the alliance partners, if any."Sinha, a two-time MP from Patna Sahib, was dropped by the BJP and replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad.