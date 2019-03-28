English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Good News Soon': Shatrughan Sinha Heads to Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi
Sinha was earlier scheduled to join the Congress on Thursday, but it was delayed due to a stand-off between 'Mahagathbandhan' allies, Congress and the RJD, on seat-sharing.
Sinha is likely to be fielded again from his Patna Sahib constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shatrughan Sinha, who is currently associated with the BJP, met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. He is all set to join the party on April 6. Sinha, a vocal critic of PM Modi, was denied a Lok Sabha ticket by the BJP from his Patna Sahib constituency.
Making the announcement, AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said, “BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha ji met Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and in national interest has decided to join the Congress. He will formally join Congress on April 6.”
According to several media reports, Sinha was earlier scheduled to join the Congress on Thursday, but it was delayed due to a stand-off between 'Mahagathbandhan' allies, Congress and the RJD, on seat-sharing.
Talking to reporters after meeting the Congress president, Sinha said, “I will join the Congress and will give you good news in the month of Navratri."
Sinha, however, rubbished reports of problems in the grand alliance in Bihar over the Patna Sahib seat and indicated that he would contest from Patna Sahib itself.
Talking to reporters after meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said, "Situation could be different but the location would be the same and the location is Patna and Patna Sahib. I will contest from Patna Sahib, situation could be different."
When asked about the BJP having fielded Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from his constituency, he said, "He is my great friend. I wish him good luck. I had already announced that I will contest from this seat and will contest from here only."
On being asked whether everything was okay with other alliance partners in the state, he said, "I am there to bridge the gap among the alliance partners, if any."
Sinha, a two-time MP from Patna Sahib, was dropped by the BJP and replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Making the announcement, AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said, “BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha ji met Congress President Rahul Gandhi today and in national interest has decided to join the Congress. He will formally join Congress on April 6.”
According to several media reports, Sinha was earlier scheduled to join the Congress on Thursday, but it was delayed due to a stand-off between 'Mahagathbandhan' allies, Congress and the RJD, on seat-sharing.
Talking to reporters after meeting the Congress president, Sinha said, “I will join the Congress and will give you good news in the month of Navratri."
Sinha, however, rubbished reports of problems in the grand alliance in Bihar over the Patna Sahib seat and indicated that he would contest from Patna Sahib itself.
Talking to reporters after meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said, "Situation could be different but the location would be the same and the location is Patna and Patna Sahib. I will contest from Patna Sahib, situation could be different."
When asked about the BJP having fielded Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from his constituency, he said, "He is my great friend. I wish him good luck. I had already announced that I will contest from this seat and will contest from here only."
On being asked whether everything was okay with other alliance partners in the state, he said, "I am there to bridge the gap among the alliance partners, if any."
Sinha, a two-time MP from Patna Sahib, was dropped by the BJP and replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results