1-min read

Congress Trolled for Its Bid to Credit Nehru for ISRO’s Accomplishments

Some of the memes included a picture of parts of a rocket being carried on a bicycle and a bullock cart carrying parts of 'Aryabhatt' satellite in another.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday was trolled on Twitter for their comments highlighting country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's role in providing funds for space research, on a day India's second lunar space mission Chandrayaan-2 was launched.

Twitterati poked fun at the Congress and accused it of jumping to take credit for "almost everything". They also slammed the Congress and posted memes of Nehru.

"This is a good time to remember the visionary move of India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to fund space research through INCOSPAR in 1962 which later became ISRO. And also Dr Manmohan Singh for sanctioning the Chandrayan-2 project in 2008," the Congress said minutes after Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Sriharikota launch base.

After the Congress tweet which evoked a tsunami of reactions, 'Nehru' became one of the top trending words used by netizens.

"This is a good time to remember the condition of ISRO vs condition of Gandhi family..." read a tweet.

Some of the memes included a picture of parts of a rocket being carried on a bicycle and a bullock cart carrying parts of 'Aryabhatt' satellite in another.

"While ISRO scientists used to carry satellite on Bullock cart, Indira had her grandchildren to have a grand birthday party on airplane," said another tweet.

"Nehru was the first person to land on Moon," mocked another tweet.

"Seriously?? Who's operating @INCIndia Twitter account? No fact-checking before crediting one's hard work and sincerity to someone else," said a tweet.

"You guys don't waste any time, do you...," said another tweet dubbing it a "shameless" act.

"Whenever there is something Indian... Get a life! Just give the credit to ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 .......that's all there is..," said yet another tweet.

The BJP also attacked the Congress and accused it of politicising the event through its "demeaning" remarks.

