Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

'Good to Be on The Same Team': Aunt Vasundhara Raje Welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia to BJP

Former Congress party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda during a press conference where he joined the BJP, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

The former Rajasthan chief minister said her nephew has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia, his grandmother, and taken the decision in the interest of the country.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
BJP national vice president and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday welcomed her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP, saying he has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia.

"Jyotiraditya has followed the high ideals of the legacy of Vijaya Raje Scindia and took the decision in the interest of the country. I welcome this decision personally and politically," she said in a statement here.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia was one of the founding members of the BJP.

Raje also said it was good to be on the same team.

"If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It's good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP," she said in a tweet.

Raje is the sister of Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia's father. Madhavrao died in a plane crash in 2001.

A day after resigning from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying the country's future is secure in his hands.

