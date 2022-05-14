'Goodbye and Good Riddance': Oppn Parties Claim Vindication in Tripura as CM Biplab Deb Resigns

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya a year before the north-eastern state heads to Assembly elections. Deb made the announcement after meeting the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

“Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me — whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Biplab Deb told reporters.

“The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong," he added.

Deb’s resignation comes two days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

While the BJP geared up for a Legislature Party Meeting to elect a new Chief Minister, the opposition parties took to social media to allege “BJP misrule” in the state.

The first party to react to the resignation was Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress which has set its sights on Tripura as part of its mission to expand its footprint beyond West Bengal.

“Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at

@BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE,” the TMC tweeted.

Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura!Enough damage done.So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE. https://t.co/KtXY5WP2ae — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2022

The TMC’s electoral campaign in the state is now likely to focus on the first BJP Chief Minister in Tripura not completing the full five-year term.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who is likely to play a significant role in the party’s Tripura campaign, said “sacking the CM” won’t help the BJP retain power in the state.

Not a single election commitment of 2018 was delivered by the BJP government of Tripura. The promises were made by the BJP central leaders ie @PMOIndia no one knew who was @BjpBiplab then. They watched 4 years of betrayal.Sacking the CM wont save them from an imminent defeat. https://t.co/pwjUWMFHUE — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) May 14, 2022

CPI(M) leader Md Salim, too, took pot-shots at the BJP over Deb’s resignation. “The party which can’t keep its CM for one term… see how they run India.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.