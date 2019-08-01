Take the pledge to vote

MP Oppn Leader Accuses Cong of Luring BJP MLAs With Money; Many on Fence, Says Minister

While Public Relations minister PC Sharma claimed that many BJP MLAs were on the fence and could join the Congress any time, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav accused it of horse trading.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
Bhopal: The war of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP has escalated in Madhya Pradesh with the latter accusing the former of attempting to lure its lawmakers with money.

While Public Relations minister PC Sharma claimed that many BJP MLAs were on the fence and could join the Congress any time, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav accused it of horse trading.

Ahead of meeting over membership drive, Bhargav termed Congress’s allegations of horse trading across the country as ironic as the party has itself ‘played a dirty game in assembly recently’.

“The Congress is trying to lure our economically weak MLAs but they don’t know that we are lions,” Bhargav said. He also said Sharma’s claims on BJP MLAs being on fence was his overconfidence as the government has been ‘flying high on small achievements’.

Last week, two BJP MLAs, Sharad Kol and Narayan Tripathi, had voted for Kamal Nath government on a bill in the assembly. The two MLAs did not attend the party meeting at BJP headquarters on Thursday.

Asked to comment on their absence, party state head Rakesh Singh said that several leaders were absent owing to their prior engagements and the party is aware of this. “Let’s not link their absence with something else,” Singh said.

“Those who wish to come are welcome,” said Public Relations minister.

“Amid Congress leaders’ claims of several opposition MLAs being in touch with them, BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi had accused the Congress of offering him money to desert the BJP.

