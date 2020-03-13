English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Gopal Rai Moves Resolution Against NPR in Delhi Assembly

Representative image.

The environment minister said if the National Population Register was implemented, it should be done according to the procedure followed in 2010.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday moved a resolution in the Delhi Assembly against implementation of the National Population Register in the national capital and said if executed, it should be applied using the procedure of 2010.

Rai said the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not only meant for a "particular religion" but will also impact the majority population.

"... Such a type of thing did not happen even during the British rule. This is raising questions on every person's citizenship," he said in the Assembly.

"NPR should not be implemented in Delhi and if it is implemented, it should be done according to the procedure followed in 2010," Rai said.

The Delhi government called a one-day special assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

