Gopal Shetty Likely to Win Mumbai North, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with film actress Urmila Matondkar who was fielded by the Congress.Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when BJP candidate Gopal Shetty defeated the Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam with a margin of 47.2 per cent votes. He was President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee back then.Though the mantle kept shifting between various parties, BJP has had an upper hand in the constituency in recent years. Ram Naik of BJP held the seat for five consecutive terms, later to be defeated by filmstar Govinda in 2004 who was fielded by the Congress.In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — Congress had held the seat. In 2004, Govinda, who was fielded by Congress defeated Ram Naik of BJP with a small margin of 4.3 per cent votes. However, in the 2009 elections, Ram Naik was again defeated by Sanjay Nirupam who was contesting on a Congress ticket, with a vote margin of merely 0.8 per cent which accounted for just 5,779 votes. This was a huge setback to the political career of the veteran MP.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.