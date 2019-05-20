English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gopal Shetty Likely to Win Mumbai North, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with film actress Urmila Matondkar who was fielded by the Congress.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with film actress Urmila Matondkar who was fielded by the Congress.
Loading...
As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with film actress Urmila Matondkar who was fielded by the Congress.
Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when BJP candidate Gopal Shetty defeated the Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam with a margin of 47.2 per cent votes. He was President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee back then.
Though the mantle kept shifting between various parties, BJP has had an upper hand in the constituency in recent years. Ram Naik of BJP held the seat for five consecutive terms, later to be defeated by filmstar Govinda in 2004 who was fielded by the Congress.
In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — Congress had held the seat. In 2004, Govinda, who was fielded by Congress defeated Ram Naik of BJP with a small margin of 4.3 per cent votes. However, in the 2009 elections, Ram Naik was again defeated by Sanjay Nirupam who was contesting on a Congress ticket, with a vote margin of merely 0.8 per cent which accounted for just 5,779 votes. This was a huge setback to the political career of the veteran MP.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Gopal Shetty may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. He is in contest with film actress Urmila Matondkar who was fielded by the Congress.
Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when BJP candidate Gopal Shetty defeated the Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam with a margin of 47.2 per cent votes. He was President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee back then.
Though the mantle kept shifting between various parties, BJP has had an upper hand in the constituency in recent years. Ram Naik of BJP held the seat for five consecutive terms, later to be defeated by filmstar Govinda in 2004 who was fielded by the Congress.
In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — Congress had held the seat. In 2004, Govinda, who was fielded by Congress defeated Ram Naik of BJP with a small margin of 4.3 per cent votes. However, in the 2009 elections, Ram Naik was again defeated by Sanjay Nirupam who was contesting on a Congress ticket, with a vote margin of merely 0.8 per cent which accounted for just 5,779 votes. This was a huge setback to the political career of the veteran MP.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results