Gopalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gopalapuram (గోపాలపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
66. Gopalapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,32,058 voters of which 1,15,303 are male and 1,16,739 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gopalapuram , recorded a voter turnout of 99.76%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.92% and in 2009, 85.76% of Gopalapuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Muppidi Venkateswararao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 11,540 votes which was 6.19% of the total votes polled. Muppidi Venkateswararao polled a total of 1,86,346 (43.26%) votes.
TDP's Taneti Vanita won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14653 (8.97%) votes. Taneti Vanita polled 1,63,337 which was 43.26% of the total votes polled.
Gopalapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गोपालपुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గోపాలపురం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
AWAITED
