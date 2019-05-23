Gopalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Dr. Alok Kumar Suman JD(U) Dr. Alok Kumar Suman LEADING

Gopalganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 155595 55.98% Dr. Alok Kumar Suman Leading RJD 72512 26.09% Surendra Ram Nota 14261 5.13% Nota BSP 11596 4.17% Kunal Kishor Vivek IND 4201 1.51% Dinanath Manjhi IND 3861 1.39% Surendra Ram IND 3647 1.31% Dilip Kumar Manjhi IND 2872 1.03% Ram Kumar Manjhi IND 2770 1.00% Suraj Kumar SHS 1951 0.70% Ajay Paswan IND 1312 0.47% Uma Shankar Kharwar IND 1228 0.44% Anil Kumar Manjhi IND 1087 0.39% Gaya Ram JPJD 1056 0.38% Om Prakash Manjhi

17. Gopalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.37%. The estimated literacy level of Gopalganj is 65.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janak Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,86,936 votes which was 31.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Purnmasi Ram of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 42,472 votes which was 8.42% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 39.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 37.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gopalganj was: Janak Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,71,590 men, 7,83,212 women and 36 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gopalganj is: 26.5 84.3333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोपालगंज, बिहार (Hindi); গোপালগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); गोपालगंज, बिहार (Marathi); ગોપાલગંજ SC, બિહાર (Gujarati); கோபால்கன்ச் எஸ்சி, பீகார் (Tamil); గోపాల్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಗೋಪಾಲ್​​ಗಂಜ್ ಎಸ್​ಸಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഗോപാൽഗഞ്ച് എസ് സി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).