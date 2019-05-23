English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gopalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gopalganj (गोपालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gopalganj (गोपालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Gopalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.37%. The estimated literacy level of Gopalganj is 65.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Janak Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,86,936 votes which was 31.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Purnmasi Ram of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 42,472 votes which was 8.42% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 39.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 37.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gopalganj was: Janak Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,71,590 men, 7,83,212 women and 36 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gopalganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gopalganj is: 26.5 84.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गोपालगंज, बिहार (Hindi); গোপালগঞ্জ, বিহার (Bengali); गोपालगंज, बिहार (Marathi); ગોપાલગંજ SC, બિહાર (Gujarati); கோபால்கன்ச் எஸ்சி, பீகார் (Tamil); గోపాల్ గంజ్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಗೋಪಾಲ್ಗಂಜ್ ಎಸ್ಸಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഗോപാൽഗഞ്ച് എസ് സി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Gopalganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
155595
55.98%
Dr. Alok Kumar Suman
RJD
72512
26.09%
Surendra Ram
Nota
14261
5.13%
Nota
BSP
11596
4.17%
Kunal Kishor Vivek
IND
4201
1.51%
Dinanath Manjhi
IND
3861
1.39%
Surendra Ram
IND
3647
1.31%
Dilip Kumar Manjhi
IND
2872
1.03%
Ram Kumar Manjhi
IND
2770
1.00%
Suraj Kumar
SHS
1951
0.70%
Ajay Paswan
IND
1312
0.47%
Uma Shankar Kharwar
IND
1228
0.44%
Anil Kumar Manjhi
IND
1087
0.39%
Gaya Ram
JPJD
1056
0.38%
Om Prakash Manjhi
