Gopamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Gopamau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajeshwari (SP), Shyam Prakash (BJP), Sarvesh Kumar (BSP), Suneeta Devi (INC), Rudra Pratap Shahi (AAP), Munshilal (IND), Shive Kumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.81%, which is 0.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shyam Prakash of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gopamau results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.157 Gopamau (गोपामऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Gopamau is part of Hardoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

Advertisement

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 352524 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,91,892 were male and 1,60,610 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gopamau in 2019 was: 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,80,837 eligible electors, of which 1,80,055 were male,1,50,314 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,779 eligible electors, of which 1,68,075 were male, 1,35,692 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gopamau in 2017 was 85. In 2012, there were 54 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shyam Prakash of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajeshwari of SP by a margin of 31,378 which was 15.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shyam Prakash of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Aneeta Verma of BSP by a margin of 6,203 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 157 Gopamau Assembly segment of the 31. Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gopamau are: Rajeshwari (SP), Shyam Prakash (BJP), Sarvesh Kumar (BSP), Suneeta Devi (INC), Rudra Pratap Shahi (AAP), Munshilal (IND), Shive Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.47%, while it was 60.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gopamau went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.157 Gopamau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.157 Gopamau comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Pandarva of 1 Shahabad Tehsil; KCs 5 Gopamau, 7 Tadiyawan, Panchayats 137 Barkherwaa, 141 Khaara Khera, 146 Baane Kuiyaan, 148 Armee, 151 Behtaa Murtaza Baksh, 152 Paraspur, 153 Dahee, 155 Gondaraw of 8 Ahirori KC and Gopamau Nagar Panchayat of 3 Hardoi Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gopamau constituency, which are: Shahabad, Hardoi, Sandi, Balamau, Misrikh, Maholi, Kasta, Mohammdi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gopamau is approximately 596 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gopamau is: 27°28’39.7"N 80°17’51.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gopamau results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.