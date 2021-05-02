Gopiballavpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

221. Gopiballavpur (गोपीबल्लपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Jhargram district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Purba Singhhum District). Gopiballavpur is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,148 eligible electors, of which 1,13,762 were male, 1,12,386 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gopiballavpur in 2021 is 988.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,002 eligible electors, of which 1,04,288 were male, 1,01,714 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,748 eligible electors, of which 90,738 were male, 87,010 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gopiballavpur in 2016 was 235. In 2011, there were 155.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Churamani Mahata of TMC won in this seat by defeating Pulin Bihari Baske of CPIM by a margin of 49,558 votes which was 27.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chudamani Mahato of TMC won in this seat defeating Rabi Lal Maitra of CPIM by a margin of 32,020 votes which was 20.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 221. Gopiballavpur Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Gopiballavpur are: Dr Khagendra Nath Mahata (TMC), Prasanta Kumar Das (CPIM), Banamali Nayak (BSP), Sanjit Mahata (BJP), Ashoke Mahata (IND), Jiten Giri (IND), Rajesh Mahato (IND), Sri Subhas Mahata (IND), Susanta Kumar Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.74%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.78%, while it was 89.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 221. Gopiballavpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 255 polling stations.

EXTENT:

221. Gopiballavpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhargram district of West Bengal: 1. Beliabera, Kharbandhi, Pet Bindhi and Tapshia of Gopiballavpur-II, 2. Aguiboni, Chandri, Chubka, Dudhkundi, Lodhasuli, Nedabahara, Patashimul, Shalboni and Sardiha GPs of CDB Jhargram and 3. CDB Sankrail. It shares an inter-state border with Jhargram.

The total area covered by Gopiballavpur is 721 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gopiballavpur is: 22°16’46.9"N 87°03’44.6"E.

