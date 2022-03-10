Gorakhpur Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Adityanath BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Gorakhpur Urban seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Yuvraj Sharma (BJJP), Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla (SP), Khwaja Shamsuddin (BSP), Adityanath (BJP), Chandra Shekhar (ASPKR), Ajai Shanker Srivastava (ANSP), Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala (IND), Ram Davan Maurya (RTORP), Jaskaran Raj (JARP), Qazi Mohd. Rashid (IND), Suraj Kumar Yadav (IND), Dr. Chetna Pandey (INC), Vijay Kumar Srivastava (AAP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.3%, which is 2.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gorakhpur Urban results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.322 Gorakhpur Urban (Gorakhpur Shahar) (गोरखपुर अर्बन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Gorakhpur Urban is part of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,04,987 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,21,733 were male and 1,83,232 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gorakhpur Urban in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,76,709 eligible electors, of which 2,35,184 were male,1,93,983 female and 59 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,57,155 eligible electors, of which 1,99,986 were male, 1,57,134 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gorakhpur Urban in 2017 was 1,140. In 2012, there were 359 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of BJP won in this seat defeating Rana Rahul Singh of INC by a margin of 60,730 which was 27.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raj Kumari Devi of SP by a margin of 47,454 votes which was 28.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.19% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 322 Gorakhpur Urban Assembly segment of the 64. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 24 contestants in the fray for this seat and 31 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gorakhpur Urban are: Yuvraj Sharma (BJJP), Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla (SP), Khwaja Shamsuddin (BSP), Adityanath (BJP), Chandra Shekhar (ASPKR), Ajai Shanker Srivastava (ANSP), Sant Dharamveer Chotiwala (IND), Ram Davan Maurya (RTORP), Jaskaran Raj (JARP), Qazi Mohd. Rashid (IND), Suraj Kumar Yadav (IND), Dr. Chetna Pandey (INC), Vijay Kumar Srivastava (AAP).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.12%, while it was 46.19% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gorakhpur Urban went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.322 Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 474. In 2012, there were 424 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.322 Gorakhpur Urban comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 1 to 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16 to 21, 23, 25 to 28, 30, 32, 34, 37, 40 to 45, 47, 48, 49, 54, 55 and 57 to 60 in Gorakhpur (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gorakhpur Urban constituency, which are: Pipraich, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Caimpiyarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gorakhpur Urban is approximately 94 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gorakhpur Urban is: 26°46’46.2"N 83°22’55.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gorakhpur Urban results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.