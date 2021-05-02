Gosaba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

127. Gosaba (गोसाबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Gosaba is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 61.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,230 eligible electors, of which 1,18,212 were male, 1,12,012 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gosaba in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,897 eligible electors, of which 1,09,692 were male, 1,02,199 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,856 eligible electors, of which 93,673 were male, 87,095 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gosaba in 2016 was 139. In 2011, there were 86.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jayanta Naskar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Uttam Kumar Saha of RSP by a margin of 19,671 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jayanta Naskar of TMC won in this seat defeating Samarendra Nath Mandal of RSP by a margin of 10,682 votes which was 6.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 127. Gosaba Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Gosaba are: Anil Chandra Mondal (RVNSP), Jayanta Naskar (TMC), Barun Pramanik (Chitta) (BJP), Haripada Mandal (BSP), Tapan Mistri (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.95%, while it was 85.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 127. Gosaba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 214 polling stations.

EXTENT:

127. Gosaba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Gosaba and 2. Maszidbati and Chunakhali GPs of CDB Basanti. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Gosaba is 2847 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gosaba is: 21°52’03.7"N 88°52’46.9"E.

