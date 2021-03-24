politics

Gossaigaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Gossaigaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gossaigaon constituency are: Somnath Narzary of UPPL, Majendra Narzary of BPF

Gossaigaon Assembly constituency in Gossaigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gossaigaon seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Majendra Narzary of BOPF won from this seat beating Ravi Sankar Kasireddy of AIUDF by a margin of 6,041 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Majendra Narzary of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Khairul Alam Miah of AIUDF by a margin of 20,945 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Gossaigaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:22 IST