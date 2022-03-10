Goverdhan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Meghshyam of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Goverdhan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Preetam Singh (RLD), Meghshyam (BJP), Bhuri (RSSP), Rajkumar Rawat (BSP), Deepak Chaudhary (INC), Sharma Vipul (IND), Meghshyam (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Ashok (RSVP), Annat Koshik (AAP), Sanjay Singh (IND), Peetam (IND), Prem Singh (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.75%, which is 0.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Karinda Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.83 Goverdhan (गोवर्धन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Goverdhan is part of Mathura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 319815 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,75,101 were male and 1,44,703 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Goverdhan in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,51,730 eligible electors, of which 1,70,500 were male,1,40,882 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,700 eligible electors, of which 1,51,156 were male, 1,21,540 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Goverdhan in 2017 was 1,501. In 2012, there were 1,747 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Karinda Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Raj Kumar Rawat of BSP by a margin of 33,009 which was 15.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajkumar Rawat of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Megh Shyam Singh of RLD by a margin of 21,495 votes which was 11.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 34.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 83 Goverdhan Assembly segment of the 17. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Hema Malini of BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

Preetam Singh (RLD), Meghshyam (BJP), Bhuri (RSSP), Rajkumar Rawat (BSP), Deepak Chaudhary (INC), Sharma Vipul (IND), Meghshyam (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Ashok (RSVP), Annat Koshik (AAP), Sanjay Singh (IND), Peetam (IND), Prem Singh (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.51%, while it was 67.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Goverdhan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.83 Goverdhan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 330. In 2012, there were 285 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.83 Goverdhan comprises of the following areas of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Goverdhan, Panchayats 1 Konai, 2 Basauti, 3 Barhauta,4 Ral, 5 Jikhangaon, 6 Tosh, 7 Jachonda, 8 Maura, 9 Bati, 10 Chhatikara, 11 Jaint, 12 Maghera, 13 Atas Bangar, 14 Sunrakh Bangar, 17 Dhaurera Bangar, 18 Kota of 2 Vrindaban KC , KC 3 Kosi Khurd, Panchayats 1 Sonsa, 2 Madhurikund, 5 Satoha Asgarpur, 7 Junsuti, 8 Uncha Gaon, 9 Shahpur Chainpur, 10 Umari, 11 Tarsi, 12 Usphar of 4 Mathura KC, Panchayats 1 Koyala Alipur, 2 Karnawal, 3 Bad, 5 Bhainsa, 6 Chhargaon, 7 Sersa, 8 Bhudrasu, 9 Pura, 10 Bhahai, 17 Beri of 5 Bad KC, Goverdhan Nagar Panchayat, Radhakund Nagar Panchayat and Sonkh Nagar Panchayat of 3 Mathura Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Goverdhan constituency, which are: Chhata, Mant, Mathura, Baldev. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Goverdhan is approximately 836 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Goverdhan is: 27°28’07.7"N 77°34’09.1"E.

