'Government Should Prepare Itself to Welcome Bharat ki Beti': Congress on Kamala Harris

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Saturday the Centre should prepare itself to welcome "Bharat ki beti" (daughter of India) Kamala Harris, as the Democratic vice-presidential candidate was "destined to lead" the oldest democracy in the world.

“Bharat ki beti Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA as a Vice President and a probable President of that great country in the near future,” Chowdhury said in a tweet.

"The government of India should prepare itself for according a warm, grand and tumultuous welcome in honour of her being an Indian we are all proud of her. Hats off to Kamala Harris,” he added.

Democrat Joe Biden has become the new US President with Kamala Harris as the first female, Black and Indian-origin vice-president, ousting Donald Trump and Mike Pence from the White House.

Votes are still being counted in key states three days after election day, with mail-in ballots in the middle of a pandemic complicating an already unusual system.