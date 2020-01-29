'I Disagree But Will Honour CM's Wish': Kerala Guv's Condition Before Addressing Assembly on CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly budget session, which began on Wednesday morning, witnessed dramatic scenes as MLAs stood in the House with anti-CAA posters and raised 'governor, go back' slogans, following which the watch and ward personnel had to clear the way

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan could be seen folding his hands and saying 'thank you' to the protesting legislators with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan by his side. The governor had to be escorted to the dias with the help of the watch and ward personnel, who stood at the chair while Khan delivered his speech.

As soon as the governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after it's completion.

When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. They then sat on a dharna at the gate.

Khan makes it clear that he will read the portion on the anti-CAA resolution but says that this is not his views. "I am going to read this paragraph because the CM wants me to read this. Also, I hold the view that this does not come under policy or programme. The chief minister himself said this is the view of the government. I disagree but to honour his wish, I am reading out this paragraph," he said.

Over the last few weeks Kerala has been witnessing a stand-off between the governor and the state government with the Khan criticising the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Assembly and petition filed by the government against Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court.

Putting the CPM-led government in a tight spot, the Congress had given notice for resolution against the governor, and mounted pressure on the government by alleging that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not yet openly spoken against Khan owing to a secret pact with the BJP government at the Centre.

