New Governors Appointed in 8 States, Thawarchand Gehlot Gets Karnataka, Bandaru Dattatreya Haryana

In a major reshuffle, governors of several states were appointed on Tuesday. While Thawarchand Gehlot has been designated as governor of Karnataka, Bandaru Dattatreya is the new governor of Haryana.

Dattatreya, who was incharge of Himachal Pradesh, will now take the position in Haryana, while Gehlot is presently the cabinet minister of social justice.

Other who have been appointed are Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has been given charge of Mizoram, BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chaganbhai will be new governor of Madhya Pradesh, Goa’s forest and environment minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will head Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram governor PS Sreedharan Pillai is now in-change of Goa, BJP leader from Bihar and Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya of Tripura and Union minister in Vajpayee cabinet and Tripura governor Ramesh Bais has been moved to Jharkhand.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said that the above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

The new appointments have come ahead of expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, which is expected later this week.

