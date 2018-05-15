GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Govindarajanagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Govindraj Nagar): BJP's V Somanna Won

Live election result of 166 Govindarajanagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Govindraj Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govindarajanagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Govindraj Nagar): BJP's V Somanna Won
Live election result of 166 Govindarajanagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Govindraj Nagar MLA.
Govindraj Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,88,251 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,50,961 are male, 1,37,233 female and 54 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.9 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP V Somanna Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7913550.33%V Somanna
INC6776043.10%Priyakrishna
JD(S)70904.51%A Nagendra Prasad
NOTA15891.01%Nota
SUCI3290.21%Dr. K.S Gangadhar
IND2980.19%S Suresh
IND2300.15%N Hanumegowda
SJP(A)2110.13%Parveez Khan
IND1220.08%Shivaraju G
SJPA940.06%Prabhu
IND750.05%Govindaiah B R
IND690.04%M Umashankar
IND660.04%Raghunath A P
IND580.04%Jayachandra H
RCMP540.03%Sreedhar V S
IND510.03%Yathish M

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 42,460 votes (32.35%) securing 55.36% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.82%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,362 votes (23.32%) registering 51.01% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54%.

Check the table below for Govindraj Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)




Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You