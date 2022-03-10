Govindnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Govindnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vikas Yadav (SP), Kawardeep Singh (AAP), Santosh Kumar Giri (PBI), Surendra Maithani (BJP), Ashok Kumar Kaliya (BSP), Karishma Thakur (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56%, which is 2.92% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satya Dev Pachauri of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.212 Govindnagar (गोविंदनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Govindnagar is part of Kanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 317591 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,71,338 were male and 1,46,237 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Govindnagar in 2019 was: 854 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,41,194 eligible electors, of which 1,91,822 were male,1,57,332 female and 26 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,738 eligible electors, of which 1,83,848 were male, 1,44,876 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Govindnagar in 2017 was 381. In 2012, there were 110 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satya Dev Pachauri of BJP won in this seat defeating Ambuj Shikla of INC by a margin of 71,509 which was 38.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satyadev Pachauri of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shailendra Dixit of INC by a margin of 12,377 votes which was 7.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 212 Govindnagar Assembly segment of the 43. Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 34 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Govindnagar are: Vikas Yadav (SP), Kawardeep Singh (AAP), Santosh Kumar Giri (PBI), Surendra Maithani (BJP), Ashok Kumar Kaliya (BSP), Karishma Thakur (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.08%, while it was 49.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Govindnagar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.212 Govindnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.212 Govindnagar comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Armapur Estate (Census Town), Ward Nos. 7, 11, 19, 22, 37, 42, 48, 49, 50, 59, 60, 61, 80, 85, 92 and 101 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Govindnagar constituency, which are: Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Kidwai Nagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kanpur Cantt.. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Govindnagar is approximately 44 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Govindnagar is: 26°26’59.3"N 80°16’28.9"E.

